Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,976,270 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,237,548 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 2.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $3,601,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 190,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,116. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

