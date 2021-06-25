Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Limoneira has increased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.15 million, a PE ratio of -41.09, a PEG ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

