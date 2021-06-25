Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $99.43 million and $2.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00195455 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $985.56 or 0.03004882 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,231,580 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

