Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,825 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $30,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,988. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

