Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $27,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.11. 3,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

