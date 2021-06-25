Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

