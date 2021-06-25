$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.21 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. 13,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54. LKQ has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.