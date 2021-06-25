Franklin Resources Inc. Has $672.25 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,719,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $672,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. 275,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,252,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

