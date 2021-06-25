Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali recently announced the sale of its River Centre portfolio in Red Bank, NJ, for $84 million to First Mile Properties. This sale comes as part of the company’s strategy to sell non-core sub-urban office assets and use the proceeds toward the repayment of its debt. Further, investments in Hudson River waterfront properties have enhanced asset quality and will help Mack-Cali to capture the growing demand for highly-amenitized office space. A diversified tenant base also acts as a tailwind. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Mack-Cali’s substantially-leveraged balance sheet limits its strength to withstand any future credit crisis and unexpected negative externalities. Moreover, in a move to preserve its financial flexibility amid the uncertainties, quarterly dividends remain suspended.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

