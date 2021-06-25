OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 12.78% of OrthoPediatrics worth $122,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KIDS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,602. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

