Analysts Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ENI by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

