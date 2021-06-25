ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Position Raised by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 360,914.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,418,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after buying an additional 1,418,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,725,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60.

