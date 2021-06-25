Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,657 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 1.76% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $293,000.

BFEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

