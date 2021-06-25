Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Decreased by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 4.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $611,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 675.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 158.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $4,308,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.02. 2,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,687. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $228.81 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

