Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,663 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,170,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.7% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $225,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000.

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

