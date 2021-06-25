Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 648,004 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648,004 shares during the period. Proto Labs accounts for approximately 2.8% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 11.04% of Proto Labs worth $372,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,677. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

