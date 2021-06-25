Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Herald Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 3.38% of One Stop Systems worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,792. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

