Herald Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SolarWinds by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

