Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $94.04 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 2.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of AstraZeneca worth $94,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AZN traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. 398,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

