Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.63% of Hubbell worth $63,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Shares of HUBB traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.78. 3,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,477. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

