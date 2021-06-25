iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SLV traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.17. 560,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,554,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

