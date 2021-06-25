Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.14. 7,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

