Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $395.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.80 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Titan International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Titan International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 1,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.52. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

