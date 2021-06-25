Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $139.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.