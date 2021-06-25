Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

