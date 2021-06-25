Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $200.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $169.21 and last traded at $168.66, with a volume of 9363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 249.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,498,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

