Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $166.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

