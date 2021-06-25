Brown Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 227.74 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

