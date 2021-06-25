Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

CMI traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.63. 4,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

