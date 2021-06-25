Brown Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.53. 97,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 10,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.