S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of S&P Global worth $138,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $408.98. 31,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $412.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.