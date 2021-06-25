Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,438.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,347.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.