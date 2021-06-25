Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 390,467 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Prudential Financial worth $109,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $104.01. 21,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,840. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

