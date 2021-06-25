Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 3,168 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 15,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,027. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

