Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

ZVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

