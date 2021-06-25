Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,403,336 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,403,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.