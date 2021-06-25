Smith Moore & CO. Has $3.98 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.84. 90,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

