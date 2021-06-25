Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.42.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. 4,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,561. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

