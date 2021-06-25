PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 102,560 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102,560 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CLR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 12,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $38.63.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

