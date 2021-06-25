Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,574,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 516.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,446,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.63. The stock had a trading volume of 692,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,889,290. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $136.29 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

