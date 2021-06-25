PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

FINM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 9,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.