PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 1.76% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of KLAQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

