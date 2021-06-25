PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 199,898 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,215. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

