PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,395,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.