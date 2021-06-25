PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth $548,000.

DCRCU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,974. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

