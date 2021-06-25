Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading 5.7% Higher

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. 621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 126,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

ACH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth $130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth $141,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

