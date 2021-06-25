Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,530,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,199,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000.

MSDAU stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 170,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

