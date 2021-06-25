Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.63

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 1111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.24.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
