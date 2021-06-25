Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.63

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 1111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

