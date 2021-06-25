Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.44. 1,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 799,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.
About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.
