Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in National Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after buying an additional 460,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $42.68. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,572. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.